How Producer and Composer George Martin Created the Iconic Orchestral Sound of The Beatles

The title of the fifth Beatle has been thrown around a lot over the years, People like original drummer Pete Best, manager Brian Epstein or publicist Derek Taylor have all been given that honor, but I think nobody is as deserving of the title as George Martin, Martin was the producer composer and arranger for most of the Beatles career and his contributions are directly responsible for some of the band’s most iconic songs.

In another one of his truly insightful video essays , YouTuber Polyphonic dives into the career of the George Martin , the very talented producer, composer and musician in his own right, who provided The Beatles with their iconic full orchestral sound for much of the the band’s lifetime. While Martin is just one of several men considered to be the “fifth Beatle”, his iconic work literally speaks for itself.

