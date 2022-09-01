George Lucas Talks About the Jar Jar Binks Backlash In an Interview With Robin Williams

In “Robin Williams interviews The Flanneled One”, an interview for the newly launched service Audible in 2000, Star Wars creator George Lucas sat down with the late, great Robin Williams to talk about the severe fan backlash that the character Jar Jar Binks received after the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. As the interview went on, Williams continuously added hilarious impressions of the franchise’s characters and accents, while Lucas spoke about stereotypes in film.

A June 28, 2000 post by The Force talks about the press release for this wonderful interview.

Lucas gets in-depth about Star Wars, his epic “six-part movie.” He talks about C-3PO, Yoda, the Ewoks, Darth Maul, Watto, and the accents required for inter-galactic characters. Plus, hear Robin’s impression of Jar Jar Binks and his take on the possibilities of a Scottish stormtrooper – which inspires a steady stream of laughter from Lucas.

