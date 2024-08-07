Genius Parrot Sets Guinness World Record for Identifying the Most Objects in Three Minutes

Apollo, the very intelligent and vocal African Gray Parrot who repeatedly said the word “glass” while looking out of the window, set a Guinness World Record for most items identified by a parrot in three minutes when he correctly identified four items at a time. These objects included a book, a sock, a rock, a ball, a Super Mario Bros. Wario action figure, and more.

His humans Dalton and Tori said that Apollo is an avid learner.

He loves learning new things and applying his knowledge outside of his training environment…He will hang around while we work or relax, either talking to himself or sometimes asking us the same questions we ask him, like ‘What’s that called?’ or ‘What color?’