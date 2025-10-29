The Pure Genius Behind the Rush Song ‘Tom Sawyer’

Brandon Toews of Drumeo looked at the Rush song “Tom Sawyer”, noting how Neal Peart‘s highly recognizable and incomparable drum line, along with Geddy Lee‘s vocals and synthesizer, in the song’s intro that makes it a work of pure genius.

“Tom Sawyer” is a drummer’s dream, showcasing Neil Peart’s unmatched skill and creativity. From the instantly recognizable intro hi-hat groove to the intricate 7/8 groove during the keyboard solo, and the explosive drum solo that follows, Peart’s performance on this track is a masterclass in drumming

The Official ‘Tom Sawyer’ Music Video

‘Tom Sawyer’ at the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Awards

‘Tom Sawyer’ Live in 1981

‘Tom Sawyer’ Mega-Mix

Rush and South Park