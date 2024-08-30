Geddy Lee Takes Dan Rather on a Tour of His Magnificent Baseball Collection

When great Geddy Lee welcomed Dan Rather into his Toronto home in 2017 to talk about how he transformed from a nerdy kid into the iconic bassist for Rush and the incredible friendship among his bandmates, he took the veteran reporter on a tour of his magnificent baseball collection, which he started a long time ago.

Lee also recalled the time he threw the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays opener in 2013 and singing the Canadian National Anthem in 1993.