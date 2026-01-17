A Giant Muscled Man in Red Sports Car Challenges a Laughing Baby in Stroller to a ‘Street Race’

In a very clever animation by Christopher Rutledge and Dan Rutledge, a large and seemingly insecure muscled man in a red sports car is triggered by a baby in a stroller who inadvertently laughs at him. The man challenges the baby to a street race that he’s sure to win. While the mom was looking at her phone, the baby took off, giving the man a run for his money. At the race’s end, each competitor revealed who they were on the inside.

A large meatheaded man is stopped at a red light next to an innocent baby in a stroller who accidentally taunts and intimidates him into a street race.

This hilarious piece premiered on the Vernon Chatman show Off the Air on Adult Swim in an episode titled “GROWTH”.

via Vimeo Staff Picks