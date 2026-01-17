A Giant Muscled Man in Red Sports Car Challenges a Laughing Baby in Stroller to a ‘Street Race’

In a very clever animation by Christopher Rutledge and Dan Rutledge, a large and seemingly insecure muscled man in a red sports car is triggered by a baby in a stroller who inadvertently laughs at him. The man challenges the baby to a street race that he’s sure to win. While the mom was looking at her phone, the baby took off, giving the man a run for his money. At the race’s end, each competitor revealed who they were on the inside.

A large meatheaded man is stopped at a red light next to an innocent baby in a stroller who accidentally taunts and intimidates him into a street race.

This hilarious piece premiered on the Vernon Chatman show Off the Air on Adult Swim in an episode titled “GROWTH”

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



