A Nostalgic Gayageum Cover of ‘Wish You Were Here’

Korean musician Luna Lee, known for playing popular songs on her traditional Gayageum performed a nostalgic cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here”. A viewer had requested the song and Lee felt it would be a good song to play during this challenging time in history.

Happy New Year everyone! This is one of my Patreon requested songs from John Candela. And I agreed with him that many more people will be feeling this during the holidays, since traveling is restricted due to Covid-19.