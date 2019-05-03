The Game of Thrones Animated Title Sequence Flawlessly Recreated With Oreo Cookies

To promote their limited edition Game of Thrones themed cookie packs, the folks at Oreo created a flawless recreation of the animated title sequence from the series. In doing so, they used a combination of their distinctive sandwich cookies along with the cream inside to replicate the remaining buildings of Westeros, particularly those in the snowy North.

Can you find the Night King Cookie? DM a screenshot, a chosen few could get honored. #GameOfCookies #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/cABZE134mh — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) April 26, 2019

via Boing Boing