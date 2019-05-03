Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Game of Thrones Animated Title Sequence Flawlessly Recreated With Oreo Cookies

by at on

To promote their limited edition Game of Thrones themed cookie packs, the folks at Oreo created a flawless recreation of the animated title sequence from the series. In doing so, they used a combination of their distinctive sandwich cookies along with the cream inside to replicate the remaining buildings of Westeros, particularly those in the snowy North.

via Boing Boing





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved