A Comedic Cover of the Game of Thrones Theme Song With Hilarious ‘Historically Accurate’ Lyrics

In keeping up the ongoing trend of re-making the theme song from Game of Thrones, comedy troupe The Warp Zone decided to try one of their own. In doing so, they added in their own lyrics that were a bit graphic, but hilarious in their “historical” accuracy of the show.

A funny parody song in hype for season 8. Who will sit upon the Iron Throne? Will it be Jon Snow? Daenerys? The Night King and the white walkers?

In this parody Ryan Tellez played the role of Jon Snow and Katie Wilson played the role of Daenerys Targaryen. Kenny Keys played the keyboardist.