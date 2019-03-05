The Houses Within ‘Game of Thrones’ Prepare for Winter Battle Their Own Way in the Final Season Trailer

In a fraught and frenzied trailer for the eighth and final season of the long-running and often imitated HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, each house prepares for battle now that winter has finally come. The promise had been made in the previous season to fight together against the White Walkers before deciding who wears the crown, but Cersei Lannister‘s hubristic smile over a glass of wine says otherwise.
They’re coming. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/d93iKZwGix
Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Y4mu0bofWK
