Makeup Artist Transforms a Cheerful UCLA Student Into the Steely Blue Eyed Night King From Game of Thrones

Talented makeup artist Meaghan Ashley transforms a UCLA neuroscience student named Matthew Quigley into the fearsome, steely blue eyed Night King from the HBO series Game of Thrones. As she applied each piece of the costume, Ashley explains what she’s doing, why she’s doing it and what products she’s using, just in case a really ambitious soul wants to do this at home.
