In the spirit of Halloween, Dietz & Watson hired The Gabaghoul, a ghastly gourmet of Italian descent to demonstrate how to make hoagie bites with a finely sharpened cleaver. The character is portrayed by Vincent Pastore, most known for his role as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos.

Planning a Halloween gathering? Need snack ideas for trick or treaters? Say hello to the Gabaghoul, a ghastly gourmand who’s here to show you his best tips and tricks for spooky entertaining.