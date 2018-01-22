Laughing Squid

The Future and Past Meet Head On in New ‘Ready Player One’ Featurette

by at on

Warner Bros. released a fascinating new featurette for Ready Player One, the upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Ernest Cline‘s 2011 novel of the same name. The teaser features new footage from the upcoming film and Spielberg chatting about the past and how “virtual reality will be a super-drug” in the future. Ready Player One is set to transport into theaters on March 30th, 2018.

