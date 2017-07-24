Laughing Squid

A Teen Heads Into a Virtual Reality Game to Save Earth in Steven Spielberg’s Film ‘Ready Player One’

During Comic-Con 2017, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Ready Player One, an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Ernest Cline‘s 2011 novel of the same name. The pop culture filled film follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), a teenager from Columbus, Ohio living in a dystopian future, who sets out to search for an Easter egg in a virtual reality video game world known as OASIS to save the world. Ready Player One is scheduled to hit theaters on March 30th, 2018.

