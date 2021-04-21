Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Brilliant Funk Big Band Talk Box Cover of the 2001 Daft Punk Song ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’

by on

Los Angeles Funk band Scary Pockets partnered with Frankfurt Radio Big Band to perform a brilliant cover of the 2001 Daft Punk song “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”. Singer Swatkins effortlessly performed all the vocals using a talk box with his mouth.

A funk cover of Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” by Scary Pocket, Swatkins, & Frankfurt Radio Big Band.

Scary Pockets played on a Los Angeles rooftop while the Big Band were in a studio nearly 6,000 miles away.

Recorded Live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, CA, & Hörfunkstudio 2, Hessischer Rundfunk, Frankfurt, Germany.

via The Awesomer


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved