A Brilliant Funk Big Band Talk Box Cover of the 2001 Daft Punk Song ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’

Los Angeles Funk band Scary Pockets partnered with Frankfurt Radio Big Band to perform a brilliant cover of the 2001 Daft Punk song “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”. Singer Swatkins effortlessly performed all the vocals using a talk box with his mouth.

Scary Pockets played on a Los Angeles rooftop while the Big Band were in a studio nearly 6,000 miles away.

Recorded Live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, CA, & Hörfunkstudio 2, Hessischer Rundfunk, Frankfurt, Germany.

