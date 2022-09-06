A Fully Articulating Dark Chocolate Robotic Arm

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, who creates gorgeous, realistic chocolate sculptures, built a fully articulating robotic arm that features a working grabber out of dark chocolate. Guichon painted the arm a bright yellow and added distinctive construction labels to further the illusion. The grabber was given a beautiful silver patina that made it look like it was ready to go to work.

This one was definitely nerve racking, it is 3.5ft tall and weighs 90lbs of dark chocolate! The fully interactive clamp is my favorite part.