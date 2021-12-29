An Amusing Mashup of the ‘Full House’ Intro With George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

“Sweet Lord House” is an amusing mashup by DJ Cummerbund that combines the video from the original Full House intro sequence with the soundtrack of George Harrison‘s iconic ballad “My Sweet Lord”. Scattered within the mashup are cameos by Harrison from the “Crackerbox Palace” music video and Ringo Starr from the 1981 comedy Caveman.

This is how I remember it, and how George would want it.

Here’s the “Crackerbox Palace” video that was directed by Eric Idle and featured Neil Innes, both famously of Monty Python.

Here’s the trailer for Caveman.