Iowa Pizzeria Debuts a Unique Breakfast Pizza That Features Froot Loops Cereal as the Primary Ingredient

Fongs Pizza on Forest Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa is offering a unique breakfast pizza that features the popularl breakfast cereal Froot Loops as its primary ingredient. The fruity cereal is accompanied by a sour cream and cream cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with Greek yogurt drizzle.

While this fruity creation may not appeal to some, co-founder Gwen Page told the Des Moines Register she’s confident that her customers will love it.

Making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong’s…Now we’re trying things out for breakfast pizzas.

We know how Iowans feel about their breakfast pizza, but have you considered Froot Loops on pizza? Well, now's the time to consider it, as the Forest Ave. location in Des Moines of Fong's Pizza has added it to their menu. https://t.co/oCWfy3VhSb pic.twitter.com/PepQHm06M2 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 26, 2021

This unique combination appears to have sparked a national debate.

Nobody said you HAD to order it. https://t.co/U3dBTxLnQz — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 27, 2021

via Nerdist