Iowa Pizzeria Debuts a Unique Breakfast Pizza That Features Froot Loops Cereal as the Primary Ingredient

Fongs Pizza on Forest Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa is offering a unique breakfast pizza that features the popularl breakfast cereal Froot Loops as its primary ingredient. The fruity cereal is accompanied by a sour cream and cream cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with Greek yogurt drizzle.

While this fruity creation may not appeal to some, co-founder Gwen Page told the Des Moines Register she’s confident that her customers will love it.

Making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong’s…Now we’re trying things out for breakfast pizzas.

This unique combination appears to have sparked a national debate.

via Nerdist


