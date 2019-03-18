A Creative Scented Candle That Tantalizingly Looks and Smells Like a Half-Eaten Bowl of Froot Loops Cereal

Jennifer Cox of CandleLit Deserts in Nashville, Tennessee creates wonderfully delectably realistic candles and soaps that look and smell exactly like yummy desserts and other foods. One such candle looks exactly like a half-eaten bowl of Froot Loops cereal, complete with a real spoon sunk into the seemingly cereal-flavored wax.

Yes it’s a candle and it smells just like the cereal! …I make handmade dessert-themed (mostly) candles and soaps. Every item is scented to match how it looks.

This candle and other products are available for purchase through the CandleLit Desserts Etsy Shop.

via Geekologie