Front Row Legend Esquire, A Fender Guitar Made With Reclaimed Wood From the Hollywood Bowl

Fender Front Row Diagonal

Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov of the legendary Fender Custom Shop has created the Front Row Legend Esquire, an absolutely gorgeous, vintage inspired, single pickup electric guitar made completely (aside from electronics) out of reclaimed 100 year old cedar bench boards from the original Hollywood Bowl.

This guitar is crafted from 100-year-old Alaskan yellow cedar reclaimed from the original bench boards that have been resonating with the sounds emanating from “The Bowl” since 1919. The heritage of the Front Row Legend Esquire doesn’t stop with the wood; its design is based on the legendary single-pickup precursor to the Telecaster. This guitar has the same punchy tone and snappy attack that vintage Esquire guitars are known for, but with the added touches only a Masterbuilt guitar can have.

Fender Front Row Back

Fender Front Row

Fender Front Row Headstock

Fender Front Row Headstock Back

