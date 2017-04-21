Laughing Squid

The Dream Factory, The Amazing Story of the People Behind the Legendary Fender Custom Shop

The Dream Factory (Director’s Cut) by Ross Haines tells the incredible story of the renowned Fender Custom Shop through the eyes of eight master builders who founded the shop. Each man recounted the emotional ups and downs of the company, the crazy startup environment, and most importantly the pride of craftsmanship. The film was made in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Fender Custom Shop, for which each of the original luthiers created a “Founder’s Design” custom guitar.

The Fender Custom Shop has been called nirvana for guitar lovers. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary shop that’s built guitars for the likes of Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, The Stones, Jimmy Page, Bob Dylan and more. From its inception as a “wild experiment” to current world famous status, this short documentary traces the story using never before seen archival imagery and conversations with the eight original master builders.

