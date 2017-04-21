The Dream Factory, The Amazing Story of the People Behind the Legendary Fender Custom Shop

The Dream Factory (Director’s Cut) by Ross Haines tells the incredible story of the renowned Fender Custom Shop through the eyes of eight master builders who founded the shop. Each man recounted the emotional ups and downs of the company, the crazy startup environment, and most importantly the pride of craftsmanship. The film was made in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Fender Custom Shop, for which each of the original luthiers created a “Founder’s Design” custom guitar.

