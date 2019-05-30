Laughing Squid

A Beautiful CGI Animated Short About an Unlikely Friendship Between a Lonely Fox and a Hunted Mouse

In the beautifully GGI animated short film “The Short Story of a Fox and a Mouse” by students at École Supérieure des Métiers Artistiques (ESMA) in Montpellier, France, a lonely and hungry fox scours the snowy countryside looking for something to eat. The fox gets very excited when a little mouse appears. The fox at first hunts the little rodent, but as two owls with similar intentions become more and more of a threat, the fox switches roles from that of a hunter to being a protector and then becoming a friend.

A lonesome fox hunts a mouse and their relationship will evolve as two owls interfere with the hunt.

via The Kid Should See This





