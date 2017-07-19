Tupper and Lego, The Amazing Friendship Between a Young Boy and His Beloved Autism Service Dog

A post shared by Adventures of Tupper & Lego (@tupperandlego) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

A young boy named Tupper and a gentle dog named Lego are the best of friends. They do everything together and can always be found side by side. Lego is especially diligent in her role as an autism service dog and has coaxed the reticent Tupper become more communicative and confident in his daily life and helped to calm the boy’s frequent nightmares. Tupper’s mom, who couldn’t be happier with the situation, marveled over what her son said to his dog at bedtime.

His words “good night my sweet boy I love you. Thank you” well this momma is crying.

A post shared by Adventures of Tupper & Lego (@tupperandlego) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:47pm PST

A post shared by Adventures of Tupper & Lego (@tupperandlego) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

A post shared by Adventures of Tupper & Lego (@tupperandlego) on May 10, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by Adventures of Tupper & Lego (@tupperandlego) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:01pm PST

via The Dodo