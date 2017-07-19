Tupper and Lego, The Amazing Friendship Between a Young Boy and His Beloved Autism Service Dog

A young boy named Tupper and a gentle dog named Lego are the best of friends. They do everything together and can always be found side by side. Lego is especially diligent in her role as an autism service dog and has coaxed the reticent Tupper become more communicative and confident in his daily life and helped to calm the boy’s frequent nightmares. Tupper’s mom, who couldn’t be happier with the situation, marveled over what her son said to his dog at bedtime.
His words “good night my sweet boy I love you. Thank you” well this momma is crying.
via The Dodo