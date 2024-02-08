‘Friday Night Blind’, A Short Film About Three Visually Impaired Friends Who Go Bowling Every Week

The short film “Friday Night Blind” by Scott Krahn and Robb Fischer, follows a trio of good friends, Judy, Rhonda, and Sandy, who go bowling every Friday night at Burnham Bowl in West Allis, just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What makes this group wonderfully unusual is that all three of them are visually impaired. The film looks at the lives of each remarkable woman, noting how they accommodate their lack of vision with creativity and humor. Both Fischer and Krahn stated that they were really impressed with these women.

They are living life to the fullest. They don’t let their disabilities get in the way, and they’re really good people. They’re generous. I think that’s just a good guide for all of us, because sometimes we get all worked up about little things that really don’t matter.