‘Friday Night Blind’, A Short Film About Three Visually Impaired Friends Who Go Bowling Every Week

The short film “Friday Night Blind” by Scott Krahn and Robb Fischer, follows a trio of good friends, Judy, Rhonda, and Sandy, who go bowling every Friday night at Burnham Bowl in West Allis, just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What makes this group wonderfully unusual is that all three of them are visually impaired. The film looks at the lives of each remarkable woman, noting how they accommodate their lack of vision with creativity and humor. Both Fischer and Krahn stated that they were really impressed with these women.

They are living life to the fullest. They don’t let their disabilities get in the way, and they’re really good people. They’re generous. I think that’s just a good guide for all of us, because sometimes we get all worked up about little things that really don’t matter.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.


