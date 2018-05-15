Fret Zealot For Bass, A Music Learning System That Uses LED Lights to Properly Guide a Player’s Fingers

In January 2017, we wrote about Fret Zealot (formerly Fret Zeppelin), a unique guitar learning system that used LED Lights to guide a player’s fingers to the right place and its helpful accompanying app. This fundraising effort was extremely successful and the Fret Zealot is now available for purchase.
Creators Brandon Borko and Shaun Masavage of Edge Tech Labs, who wanted to “make guitar learning and playing more intuitive and easier”, have created a bass version of the Fret Zealot and are currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring it to market. After all, it’s never too late enjoy the benefits of learning to play an instrument.
Fret Zealot for bass guitar is now becoming a reality! Add this paper-thin LED strip to your bass and follow the lights to rock out.
Fret Zealot for bass guitar is now available for pre-order! #RockOn https://t.co/uzRZ3L4JlB pic.twitter.com/poCIlHchzp
