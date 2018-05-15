Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Fret Zealot For Bass, A Music Learning System That Uses LED Lights to Properly Guide a Player’s Fingers

by at on

In January 2017, we wrote about Fret Zealot (formerly Fret Zeppelin), a unique guitar learning system that used LED Lights to guide a player’s fingers to the right place and its helpful accompanying app. This fundraising effort was extremely successful and the Fret Zealot is now available for purchase.

Creators Brandon Borko and Shaun Masavage of Edge Tech Labs, who wanted to “make guitar learning and playing more intuitive and easier”, have created a bass version of the Fret Zealot and are currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring it to market. After all, it’s never too late enjoy the benefits of learning to play an instrument.

Fret Zealot for bass guitar is now becoming a reality! Add this paper-thin LED strip to your bass and follow the lights to rock out.

You Choose the Bass

Fret Zealot Bass

Fret Zealot

Fret Zealot Bass

Fret Zealot Bass

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP