Frequency Illusion – A Phenomenon Where a Newly Learned Concept or Idea Suddenly Appears Everywhere

Cameron Duke of MinuteEarth explained the “Frequency Illusion”, a cognitive phenomenon that occurs when a newly learned concept, word, or idea suddenly appears everywhere, almost as if it were hiding in plain sight, waiting for recognition.

You’ve probably experienced the same thing… with some other obscure term or concept that you’ve never heard before and then suddenly you notice it popping up all over the place in a way that feels almost spooky this feeling is common enough that it has a name, the “Frequency Illusion”.

The reason this happens could be various factors, including selective attention and confirmation bias.

Think about all of the noise you’re exposed to at any given time. Your brain is constantly flagging important information out of that and filtering the rest. …It’ll often take us a while to stumble back across that same information.