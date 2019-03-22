Laughing Squid

French People Try to Pronounce Words in English

Frenchly, a site for Francophiles based in the United States, asked several native speakers of French to pronounce fairly common words in English. Several words, such as “rural” and “brewery”, have relatively simple spelling but are rather difficult to pronounce even for native English speakers, while words such as “colonel” and “throughout” don’t look anything like the way they sound.

In all fairness, however, English speakers have just as much trouble pronouncing fairly common words in French





