A Pair of Naughty French Bulldogs Accidentally Turn Themselves Green While Raiding an Open Cupboard

While their human Yada Ornsomjit was sleeping, a pair of curious French bulldogs in Lamphun, northern Thailand, raided an open cupboard that contained, amongst other items, a bag of green food coloring. In their haste, the naughty pups knocked the edible dye over and onto themselves, turning their white fur (and the floor beneath them) a fabulous shade of bright green. Ornsomjit had accidentally left the cabinet open before going to bed for the night. This minor oversight led to quite the morning surprise.

