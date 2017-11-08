Laughing Squid

An Adorable French Bulldog Is Completely Startled by His Own Reflection While Walking Past a Mirror

French Bulldog Startled by Reflection

An adorable seafaring French bulldog named Bosun hilariously jumped at the sight of his own reflection in a mirror that reached down to the floor. Bosun was just going about his own business walking down the hall, when suddenly another dog appeared from nowhere. As soon as the little Frenchie realized the other dog was actually himself, he calmed down instantly.

When you see yourself in the mirror first thing in the morning

The talented Bosun has spent a lot of time in front of that mirror showing off his dance moves.

via reddit

