An Adorable French Bulldog Is Completely Startled by His Own Reflection While Walking Past a Mirror

An adorable seafaring French bulldog named Bosun hilariously jumped at the sight of his own reflection in a mirror that reached down to the floor. Bosun was just going about his own business walking down the hall, when suddenly another dog appeared from nowhere. As soon as the little Frenchie realized the other dog was actually himself, he calmed down instantly.

When you see yourself in the mirror first thing in the morning

The talented Bosun has spent a lot of time in front of that mirror showing off his dance moves.

A post shared by Bosun the Frenchie (@bosunthefrenchie) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:36am PST

A post shared by Bosun the Frenchie (@bosunthefrenchie) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

A post shared by Bosun the Frenchie (@bosunthefrenchie) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:10am PST

A post shared by Bosun the Frenchie (@bosunthefrenchie) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

via reddit