Freestyle Subway Dancers Perform Incredible Routine to Missy Elliot’s ‘Lose Control’ on a Moving Train

Renowned subway dancers Waffe NYC performed an incredible dance routine to the Missy Elliot song “Lose Control” on train moving through 14th Street.
A classic that most of us grew up to & can’t forget
Each dancer in the group took turns to show off his moves, some freestyling and others dancing on the metal pole. The performance really shone as the car was completely empty of commuters.
Missy Elliott publically expressed her appreciation for both the group and for using her song.
“Lose Control” This video so much energy I was hyping them up through my phone?? but they SNAPPED Hard!? I Love seeing so many of yall dance to my songs! I loved me some yall?? pic.twitter.com/RxDBf1OAmC
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 4, 2021