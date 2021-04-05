Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Freestyle Subway Dancers Perform Incredible Routine to Missy Elliot’s ‘Lose Control’ on a Moving Train

by on

Renowned subway dancers Waffe NYC performed an incredible dance routine to the Missy Elliot song “Lose Control” on train moving through 14th Street.

A classic that most of us grew up to & can’t forget

Each dancer in the group took turns to show off his moves, some freestyling and others dancing on the metal pole. The performance really shone as the car was completely empty of commuters.

Missy Elliott publically expressed her appreciation for both the group and for using her song.


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved