Freeskates, Individual Skateboards For Each Foot

Beach skater Lance Lynn is an expert rider of Freeskates, tiny, two-wheeled individual skateboards for each foot. These require quite a bit more coordination, as the surface area is much smaller than a standard board, with each foot acting independently of the other. Lynn, however, makes riding them look really easy. He also seems to really enjoy showing others how to ride them.

Freeskating seems so new still and I know there is so much room for innovation. Looking forward to being able to spend time introducing a new wave of freeskate tricks. Its been crazy to see just how many freeskaters there are as I travel.

