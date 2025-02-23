Magician Shows How to Make a Free Floating Frozen Roll of Toilet Paper Sculpture

Magician and creative dad Justin Flom, who previously showed his daughter how to make a “carry your own head” costume for Halloween, quite amusingly shared how to make a roll of toilet paper freeze in place and freely float without any guides. The result appears more like a modern sculpture than a roll of frozen toilet tissue. While it looks easy, the tension was apparent.

Ok, oh it’s happening fast. It’s already it’s already frozen…. when I pull the coat hanger out….oh gosh, this is nerve-wracking.