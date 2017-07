Artist Eric Lee (a.k.a. “E. LEE“) has created Free Bird Seed, a wonderful four-part street art mural on the Soho House building in Chicago. It features an amusing storyline where Wile E. Coyote set up a trap for Road Runner in the form of free bird seed. The clever coyote, who always fails at his attempts, is standing ready with a large cannon to blast the speedy Road Runner when he arrives.

photos via Eric Lee

via StreetArtNews