Hilarious Play-by-Play Commentary On a Fictional Fight Between Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees

The Auralnauts, who are very funny and quite prodigious video makers, got into the Halloween spirit with ongoing, play-by-play commentary for a fictional fight taking place between A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger and Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees. Needless to say, it doesn’t end pretty.

Does a mindless immortal killing machine have bad dreams? Does a crafty nightmare demon have good kickboxing? All of the questions that no one ever asked have been answered by Freddy Vs Jason, and we’re here to call the shots as they beat the crap out of each other.