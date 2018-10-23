Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hilarious Play-by-Play Commentary On a Fictional Fight Between Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees

by at on

The Auralnauts, who are very funny and quite prodigious video makers, got into the Halloween spirit with ongoing, play-by-play commentary for a fictional fight taking place between A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger and Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees. Needless to say, it doesn’t end pretty.

Does a mindless immortal killing machine have bad dreams? Does a crafty nightmare demon have good kickboxing? All of the questions that no one ever asked have been answered by Freddy Vs Jason, and we’re here to call the shots as they beat the crap out of each other.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP