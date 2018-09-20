Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Comedian Fred Armisen Demonstrates the Funny Things Musicians Do With Their Instruments

by at on

Fred Armisen Drum

While appearing on Conan, the very talented Fred Armisen talked about his new Netflix special “Standup for Drummers” and demonstrated some of the funny things drummers do when it comes to buying and disassembling their instrument. Armisen then took out a guitar and proceeded to show the funny things that guitarists do in music stores and onstage.

Fred Armisen’s very specific brand of comedy will appeal to anyone who’s ever removed a wingnut from a cymbal.

Here’s the trailer for Armisen’s percussive special.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP