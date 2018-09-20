Comedian Fred Armisen Demonstrates the Funny Things Musicians Do With Their Instruments

While appearing on Conan, the very talented Fred Armisen talked about his new Netflix special “Standup for Drummers” and demonstrated some of the funny things drummers do when it comes to buying and disassembling their instrument. Armisen then took out a guitar and proceeded to show the funny things that guitarists do in music stores and onstage.
Fred Armisen’s very specific brand of comedy will appeal to anyone who’s ever removed a wingnut from a cymbal.
Here’s the trailer for Armisen’s percussive special.