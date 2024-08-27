The Actors Behind the Voices of Fred and Wilma Flintstone Reveal Themselves on ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Voice actors Henry Corden and Jean Vander Pyle, who respectively played Fred and Wilma Flintstone in the later part of the animated series The Flintstones, appeared on ET to celebrate the series’ 30th Anniversary in 1990, perform a humorous skit, and reveal the faces behind the voices. Corden was the second actor to play Fred Flintstone after Alan Reed died in 1977.

The second Fred and the original Wilma speak on camera!

