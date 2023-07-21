Street Artist Adds Clever Elements to Urban Objects

60 Second Docs spoke with Frankey (Frank de Ruwe), a talented Amsterdam street artist who adds clever elements to ordinary urban objects such as signs, vents, statues, signs, trees, and poles with delightful results.

He transforms mundane objects into creative art installations, injecting a delightful twist into the concrete jungle.

His work includes a realistic tongue sticking out of a vent, a monkey playing on a bike rack, Napolean hanging high above a French street, a rocket taking off the side of a building, and a beautiful tribute to B.B. King made with street letters. Frankey says he first looks at the object to see how to play with its presentation.

The elements in the city remind you of something else. Like whoa, this also looks a bit like this or that. And if there’s a standard, I like to see if I can bend it a little bit or twist it os the element becomes something different and it becomes less boring.