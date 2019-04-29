Frank Warren of PostSecret Opens Up About His Incredible Postcard Project on CBS Sunday Morning

In 2004, Frank Warren started a community art project where he asked people to anonymously mail him a postcard with one of their secrets on it. In 2005 he took the project online and it became the wildly popular PostSecret. Since that time, Warren has written books, given TED Talks and expanded the project in a number of creative ways.

On April 28, 2019, Warren was featured on the CBS show Sunday Morning. During the segment, Warren explained to host Lee Cowan what he does, why he does it, the unusual manner in which people send in their messages and those whom this project has affected in so many positive ways.

Beginning in 2004, Frank Warren has invited total strangers to send him their secrets – humorous or painful, romantic or traumatic – which he then posts on the massively popular website PostSecret.com. The postcards that arrive in his mail each week have even been displayed in museums, where viewers may find secrets that hit close to home.

How PostSecret shares anonymous messages with the world and is helping others to deal with their own personal struggles https://t.co/NmfIPXiJdX pic.twitter.com/BWB4qFrPHa — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) April 29, 2019