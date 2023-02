FPV Drone Dives Down From the Top of Burj Khalifa

Pilot André Larsen sent his drone diving from the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, known as the world’s tallest building, down to the very bottom. This intensely acrophobic FPV footage gives the viewer the impression of diving head-first down the immense height, but with the advantage of a very soft landing.

Pov: you’re falling from the tallest building in the world

