An Opportunistic Little Fox Steals a Piece of Pizza From a Van That Was Left Wide Open

I worked and then I saw that the fox was heading into my car so I started filming and then it jumped into the car and took my lunch, so I had to go hungry for the rest of the day.

Upon coming up on a van that had been left wide open, a clever little fox saw a prime opportunity to grab a piece of pizza that was just sitting there waiting to be eaten. Being that the vulpine visitor decided to go for it, the van owner elected instead to capture video of the caper and lament a bit about his lost lunch.

