Curious Fox Bounces and Pounces Upon a Trampoline

While looking out her backyard window, a woman in Tyresö, Sweden caught sight of a wayward fox happily bouncing while pouncing upon their in-ground trampoline. The woman originally thought the animal was a dog who had wandered into the yard, but when she realized it was a fox, she let her whole family know.

I thought I saw a lost dog outside our house. But it was a fox! I stopped to look at it. He looked at me before I walked into our garden. I called my husband and our youngest son who were still at home to tell them about the fox. Then the fox stepped onto our trampoline and started jumping. He jumped and had fun for a long time before he left our garden to do who knows what