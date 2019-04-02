Laughing Squid

A Mesmerizing ‘Game of Thrones’ Water Show Debuts at The Fountains of the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip

In full anticipation of the upcoming premiere of the eight and final season of Game of Thrones on April 14, 2019, the legendary Fountains of the Bellagio in Las Vegas debuted a mesmerizing light and water show set to a medley of music from the series. This performance, which brilliantly captures the series theme of fire and ice, runs daily at 8 PM. and 9:30 PM daily, through April 13.

Winter is here at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and the dragons have staked their claim.

The hotel had been teasing this show days before the debut.

