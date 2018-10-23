Laughing Squid

Former CIA Chief of Disguise Shares How the Agency Protects Its Agents With Various Levels of Disguise

In the premiere episode of Wired Masterminds, the former CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez sat down with the publication to talk about how the agency uses various forms and levels of disguise including clothing,wigs, prosthetics and facial hair to protect the anonymity of their agents and the people with whom they are meeting.

In my role as Chief of Disguise, my major concern was always protecting people. Protecting case officers who might be going in to situations that are dangerous, but importantly protecting the foreign people we were meeting with, who were very often risking their lives.

Transformation Disguise



