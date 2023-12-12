Largely Forgotten 1980s Christmas Specials

Nostalgic list maker Rhetty for History looked back at several of the largely forgotten televised Christmas specials from the 1980s, both animated and live-action. While they may seem to be forgotten, some of them have not disappeared from the minds of others, and others have been restored for new generations to enjoy.

Some of the Christmas shows that aired in the 1980s have since been forgotten. If it’s been awhile since you have seen then or perhaps you never have they are certainly worth a watch.