Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Beautiful Forest Silhouettes Etched Into Abandoned Vehicles, Discarded Street Signs and Old Tools

by at on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

British artist Dan Rawlings creates amazing sculptures out of recycled items, etching them with beautiful shadow-casting silhouettes of trees. These items include discarded abandoned vehicles, street signs and even old tools. The idea that drives Rawling is one of melancholy and nostalgia for happier times.

I try to create images that remind people of the moments when everything seems possible and free; times when climbing a tree, or sitting admiring the way its branches twist and curl means nothing, but means everything. I enjoy using sentimental objects such as old tools and farm equipment, they bring to mind a time when things were simpler, not easier, but the concerns of everyday people were fundamental and shared.

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

A post shared by Dan Rawlings (@danrawlings64) on

via Colossal

Advertisements

More posts about: Art





  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.