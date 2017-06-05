Beautiful Forest Silhouettes Etched Into Abandoned Vehicles, Discarded Street Signs and Old Tools

British artist Dan Rawlings creates amazing sculptures out of recycled items, etching them with beautiful shadow-casting silhouettes of trees. These items include discarded abandoned vehicles, street signs and even old tools. The idea that drives Rawling is one of melancholy and nostalgia for happier times.

I try to create images that remind people of the moments when everything seems possible and free; times when climbing a tree, or sitting admiring the way its branches twist and curl means nothing, but means everything. I enjoy using sentimental objects such as old tools and farm equipment, they bring to mind a time when things were simpler, not easier, but the concerns of everyday people were fundamental and shared.