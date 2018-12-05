Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Forensic Experts Explain the Comprehensive Process Used to Determine if a Piece of Art is Real or a Forgery

by at on

Forensic experts Thiago Piwowarczyk and Dr. Jeffrey Taylor of New York Art Forensics demonstrated the comprehensive process they use in order to determine whether a painting is real or if it’s a forgery. Using a purported Jackson Pollock piece from one of their clients, Piwowarczyk and Taylor explained each step of the process while performing the specific task at hand, knowing that the painting could be worth a great deal of money. Or not.

Jackson Pollock, these can go for over a hundred million dollars. There are a lot of claims of Jackson Pollock drip paintings and our laboratory was able to identify over a hundred fakes, so we can say that we found more fakes then there are authentic Jackson Pollock’s.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP