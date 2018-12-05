Forensic Experts Explain the Comprehensive Process Used to Determine if a Piece of Art is Real or a Forgery

Forensic experts Thiago Piwowarczyk and Dr. Jeffrey Taylor of New York Art Forensics demonstrated the comprehensive process they use in order to determine whether a painting is real or if it’s a forgery. Using a purported Jackson Pollock piece from one of their clients, Piwowarczyk and Taylor explained each step of the process while performing the specific task at hand, knowing that the painting could be worth a great deal of money. Or not.

Jackson Pollock, these can go for over a hundred million dollars. There are a lot of claims of Jackson Pollock drip paintings and our laboratory was able to identify over a hundred fakes, so we can say that we found more fakes then there are authentic Jackson Pollock’s.