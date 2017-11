When a person enters the United States Foreign Service , it’s imperative that they learn at least one, if not many different languages. The State Department very conveniently offers their own School of Language Studies , which has put together a fascinating map that shows the time needed for an English speaker to learn specific languages, each ranked and categorized by difficulty.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!