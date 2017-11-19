Gorgeous Displays of Fruits, Vegetables and Other Foods Arranged in Visually Pleasing Color Order

A post shared by Brittany Wright (@wrightkitchen) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Artist Brittany Wright creates absolutely gorgeous displays of various kinds of colorful foods, including fruits, vegetables, sweets and spices that are gradiently arranged by shade in the most visually pleasing of ways. Wright’s work has been featured in various magazines, ad campaigns and now in her own pictorial book entitled “Feast Your Eyes” which will be released on November 28, 2017.

The vivid photographs in this book capture the diversity and beauty of the foods we love to eat, from heirloom tomatoes and hot peppers to ripe strawberries and frosted cupcakes. Inside, revel in the vivid neons of your favorite candies, the rich color of freshly picked greens, and the gorgeous shades you can even find in a single cup of coffee. Each exquisite, neatly ordered photograph is a pleasure to get lost in.

