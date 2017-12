An absolutely adorable English bulldog named Monkey must have a very good and trusting nature, because it appears that whenever he falls asleep on his back, his humans waste no time stacking different foods such as marshmallows , potato chips , donuts , ice cream sandwiches and tacos , onto his chin and into his big, beautiful jowls. Monkwy doesn’t seem to mind and doesn’t even seem to notice the food, even when there’s an entire pizza covering his entire body.

