Historic Foods That Have Fallen Out of Favor

Cara Pace of Mental Floss listed 12 historic foods that either no longer exist or have fallen out of favor with the public. This list included the Ancient Roman delicacies of door mice and garum, as well as Victorian beef tea and gelatin salads that were popular in the 1970s. And of course, fruitcake.

From the fermented fish guts that Romans poured on everything (imagine living downwind of that factory) to the Victorian superfood that was basically meat-flavored water, we’re diving into the meals that once graced banquet tables and medical cabinets.